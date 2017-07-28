498A: SC says no arrest before report from Family Welfare Committee

In an important decision to temper action in sexual harassment cases, the Supreme Court has said that there will be no arrests under Section 498A, unless the District Family Welfare Committee report vets domestic violence by family members. Pending the Committee report, no arrest will be made, the apex court said. The decision comes as a big relief to men and their families who have suffered untold harassment due to false cases filed by women. Activists have also report innumerable cases of suicide by men, who are unable to bear the humiliation and jail term suffered by their families due to such cases.

Asking the District Legal Services Authorities to set up Family Welfare Committees at district level, comprising paralegal volunteers, social workers, retired persons, wives of working officers or other citizens who may be found suitable and willing, the Bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Uday Umesh Lalit said these Committees will review complaints filed under Section 498A and interact with parties involved in such cases. The Committee will prepare a report of the case and submit it to the relevant authority.

The apex court observed, “It is a matter of serious concern that large number of cases continue to be filed under Section 498A alleging harassment of married women. This Court had earlier noticed the fact that most of such complaints are filed in the heat of the moment over trivial issues. Many such complaints are not bona fide. At the time of filing of the complaint, implications and consequences are not visualized. At times, such complaints lead to uncalled for harassment not only to the accused but also to the complainant. Uncalled for arrest may ruin the chances of settlement. This Court had earlier observed that a serious review of the provision was warranted.”

The Bench also directed that cases under 498A should only be investigated by designated Investigating Officers of that area. It has also been left open to District and Sessions judges to dispose of criminal proceedings should the parties arrive at a settlement. Judges will also have the power to club all matrimonial disputes related to the parties so that 'a holistic view is taken'.

Allowing relatives to appear for hearing via video conferencing, the apex court said their personal appearance is not required. In addition, impounding of passports and issuance of Red Corner notices for people staying abroad should not be a routine, the SC said.

The Bench was hearing a case related to dowry where the appellant husband and his family members were summoned under Section 498A. The Bench sought assistance from Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Atmaram Nadkarni and Senior Advocate V Giri as amicus. The Court deliberated the issue of roping in family members to settle a matrimonial dispute.

The Bench stated, “Omnibus allegations against all relatives of the husband cannot be taken at face value when in normal course it may only be the husband or at best his parents who may be accused of demanding dowry or causing cruelty. To check abuse of over implication, clear supporting material is needed to proceed against other relatives of a husband.”

ASG Nadkarni told the Bench that there was indeed a growing trend to call without evidence, relatives, including senior citizens and minor children, siblings, grand-parents and uncles on the strength of vague and exaggerated allegations without any verifiable evidence of physical or mental harm or injury. He also referred to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records that shows increasing misuse of Section 498A.

As per the NCRB records during 2009, about 1.74 lakh people were arrested under 498A and 8,352 cases were declared false. During 2012, the rate of charge-sheet filing under Section 498A was 93.6%, while conviction rate was a mere 14.4%.

Mr Giri, senior counsel assisted by advocates Uttara Babbar, Pragya Baghel and Svadha Shanker submitted that arrest in an offence under Section 498A should be only after recording reasons and express approval from the Superintendent of Police.

The Court also directed National Legal Services Authority to submit a report on the working of these directions after six months, and listed the matter for April 2018.

Last year while speaking at Moneylife Foundation's 12-week series "Police & You", Senior Advocate Mrunalini Deshmukh, one of the top lawyers practising in divorce and ancillary issues of custody and maintenance, said the rate of conviction under Section 498A when a woman is alive is less than 1%. In 1983, ‘Section 498-A of the IPC was introduced with avowed object to combat the menace of harassment to a woman at the hands of her husband and his relatives.

“Unfortunately, this Act is not used to resolve issues by the ‘have nots’ but by those who have. Most of the ‘haves’ use this Act as a weapon to seek or gain monetary benefits,” she had said.

In December 2014, the apex court had observed that false complaints under Section 498A against innocent in-laws alleging cruelty and harassment were on the rise. "For no fault, the in-laws, especially old parents of the husband, are taken to jail the moment a false complaint is filed against them by a woman under Section 498-A. By roping in in-laws without a reason and for settling a score with the husband, the false and exaggerated 498-A complaints are causing havoc to marriages," the bench of (the then) Chief Justice HL Dattu and Justice AK Sikri had observed.