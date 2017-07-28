BUY
498A: SC says no arrest before report from Family Welfare Committee
Moneylife Digital Team
28 July 2017
In an important decision to temper action in sexual harassment cases, the Supreme Court has said that there will be no arrests under Section 498A, unless the District Family Welfare Committee report vets domestic violence by family members. Pending the Committee report, no arrest will be made, the apex court said. The decision comes as a big relief to men and their families who have suffered untold harassment due to false cases filed by women. Activists have also report innumerable cases of suicide by men, who are unable to bear the humiliation and jail term suffered by their families due to such cases. 
 
Asking the District Legal Services Authorities to set up Family Welfare Committees at district level, comprising paralegal volunteers, social workers, retired persons, wives of working officers or other citizens who may be found suitable and willing, the Bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Uday Umesh Lalit said these Committees will review complaints filed under Section 498A and interact with parties involved in such cases. The Committee will prepare a report of the case and submit it to the relevant authority. 
 
The apex court observed, “It is a matter of serious concern that large number of cases continue to be filed under Section 498A alleging harassment of married women. This Court had earlier noticed the fact that most of such complaints are filed in the heat of the moment over trivial issues. Many such complaints are not bona fide. At the time of filing of the complaint, implications and consequences are not visualized. At times, such complaints lead to uncalled for harassment not only to the accused but also to the complainant. Uncalled for arrest may ruin the chances of settlement. This Court had earlier observed that a serious review of the provision was warranted.”
 
The Bench also directed that cases under 498A should only be investigated by designated Investigating Officers of that area. It has also been left open to District and Sessions judges to dispose of criminal proceedings should the parties arrive at a settlement. Judges will also have the power to club all matrimonial disputes related to the parties so that 'a holistic view is taken'.
 
Allowing relatives to appear for hearing via video conferencing, the apex court said their personal appearance is not required. In addition, impounding of passports and issuance of Red Corner notices for people staying abroad should not be a routine, the SC said.
 
The Bench was hearing a case related to dowry where the appellant husband and his family members were summoned under Section 498A. The Bench sought assistance from Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Atmaram Nadkarni and Senior Advocate V Giri as amicus. The Court deliberated the issue of roping in family members to settle a matrimonial dispute. 
 
The Bench stated, “Omnibus allegations against all relatives of the husband cannot be taken at face value when in normal course it may only be the husband or at best his parents who may be accused of demanding dowry or causing cruelty. To check abuse of over implication, clear supporting material is needed to proceed against other relatives of a husband.”
 
ASG Nadkarni told the Bench that there was indeed a growing trend to call without evidence, relatives, including senior citizens and minor children, siblings, grand-parents and uncles on the strength of vague and exaggerated allegations without any verifiable evidence of physical or mental harm or injury. He also referred to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records that shows increasing misuse of Section 498A.
 
As per the NCRB records during 2009, about 1.74 lakh people were arrested under 498A and 8,352 cases were declared false. During 2012, the rate of charge-sheet filing under Section 498A was 93.6%, while conviction rate was a mere 14.4%.
 
Mr Giri, senior counsel assisted by advocates Uttara Babbar, Pragya Baghel and Svadha Shanker submitted that arrest in an offence under Section 498A should be only after recording reasons and express approval from the Superintendent of Police. 
 
The Court also directed National Legal Services Authority to submit a report on the working of these directions after six months, and listed the matter for April 2018.
 
Last year while speaking at Moneylife Foundation's 12-week series "Police & You", Senior Advocate Mrunalini Deshmukh, one of the top lawyers practising in divorce and ancillary issues of custody and maintenance, said the rate of conviction under Section 498A when a woman is alive is less than 1%. In 1983, ‘Section 498-A of the IPC was introduced with avowed object to combat the menace of harassment to a woman at the hands of her husband and his relatives.
 
“Unfortunately, this Act is not used to resolve issues by the ‘have nots’ but by those who have. Most of the ‘haves’ use this Act as a weapon to seek or gain monetary benefits,” she had said.
 
In December 2014, the apex court had observed that false complaints under Section 498A against innocent in-laws alleging cruelty and harassment were on the rise. "For no fault, the in-laws, especially old parents of the husband, are taken to jail the moment a false complaint is filed against them by a woman under Section 498-A. By roping in in-laws without a reason and for settling a score with the husband, the false and exaggerated 498-A complaints are causing havoc to marriages," the bench of (the then) Chief Justice HL Dattu and Justice AK Sikri had observed.
 
 

Economy & Nation
Pakistan SC disqualifies Nawaz Sharif for life
IANS
28 July 2017

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Friday unanimously disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for life from his post after an investigative panel found his family's wealth was far above their earnings in the Panama Papers case.

The top court also ordered criminal cases be opened against Sharif and his family.
 
The five-judge bench ruled that the Prime Minister had been dishonest to Parliament and the courts and could not be deemed fit to hold office.
 
The Attorney General said that the bench disqualified the Prime Minister for life.
 
Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who headed the implementation bench, said all material collected by the Joint Investigation Team would be sent to an accountability court within six weeks. 
 
He said cases should be opened against Maryam Nawaz (Sharif's daughter), Captain Muhammad Safdar (Maryam's husband), Hassan and Hussain Nawaz (PM Sharif's sons) as well as Prime Minister Sharif and a judgement should be announced within 30 days.
 
The five-judge bench -- including Justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Gulzar Ahmed, Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Ijazul Ahsan, besides Ejaz Afzal Khan --- announced the much-awaited verdict in Courtroom No. 1 of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.
 
The court also urged President Mamnoon Hussain to take charge of the country's affairs.
 
This is the third time that Nawaz Sharif has been unable to complete his term in office. 
 
It was unclear who will be appointed to take over the post till the next general elections, scheduled for 2018.
 
The bench also disqualified Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Captain Safdar, who is an Member of the National Assembly, from office.
 
Sharif, who became Prime Minister for the third time in 2013, had earlier denied wrongdoing and had warned that his ouster would destabilise Pakistan at a time when the economy was rebounding after a decade of political and security chaos. Sharif was the country's 20th Prime Minister.
 
The son of an industrialist, Sharif saw both of his first two stints in power cut short in the 1990s, including in a military coup by General Pervez Musharraf in 1999.
 
It is notable that not a single Prime Minister in Pakistan has been allowed to complete his or her tenure since the country's inception 70 years ago. 
 
The political situation in Pakistan has been bumpy ever since 1947, with four democratically elected governments thrown away by military dictators, one Prime Minister was murdered while another was hanged by the judiciary, and another dismissed by the Supreme Court.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC notice to BCCI on e-auction of IPL's media rights
IANS
28 July 2017
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the BCCI on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea to seek an e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for more transparency.
 
A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra sought a response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) within two weeks and posted the matter for August 24.
 
The auction process for IPL media rights is scheduled to begin on August 17. The rights would be in force for five years.
 
Swamy said the apex court has earlier held that e-auction is the best method for awarding contracts.
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said since an amount of Rs 30,000 crore was involved in the award of IPL media rights, the issue should not be decided in an opaque manner.
 
"There is a requirement of non-discriminatory and transparent method, (in line) with the best international practices, to be adopted for distribution of valuable media rights so as to ensure maximum revenue in the larger national interest," he pleaded.
 
"The commercial interests and huge money is involved, amounting to Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore, in the valuable rights associated with the game of cricket in India, which makes it mandatory to have a robust, completely transparent auction method to maximise revenue and prevent vested interest from making undue gains," Swamy added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

