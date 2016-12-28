BUY
46 kg gold looted from Muthoot Finance in Hyderabad
IANS
28 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Posing as CBI officials, four unidentified persons looted 45 kg gold from Muthoot Finance in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the city police said.
 
The con men escaped with gold ornaments valued at about Rs 12 crore after threatening the staff with weapons at the Ramachandrapuram office of the company on the outskirts here.
 
According to the police, four persons came to Muthoot Finance branch in the morning and told the staff that they were CBI officials and wanted to check records and gold in the lockers. 
 
When the employees said they were not in a position to show the lockers without permission from top officials, the unidentified men threatened action against the staff for disobeying orders of CBI officials.
 
When the lockers were opened, the intruders started collecting the golden ornaments in their bags. As the employees raised objection, one of the men whipped out a gun, threatened the employees and locked them in a bathroom.
 
The robbers also took away the hard disk of CCTV cameras with them.
 
The police have launched a massive hunt for the robbers, who escaped in a car. 
 
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said five teams have been formed to track down the culprits.
 
The policemen were searching vehicles along Hyderabad-Mumbai highway from Ramachandrapuram to Zaheerabad town in Sangareddy district.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

GLN Prasad

2 hours ago

This is not the first time, and whether the robbers learn from movies, or movies take it from reality is not known. But RC puram is thickly populated and only those who are well acquainted with the facts can only resort to this, may be ex insiders. The taking away of entire hard disk gives suspicion that they might have done a rehearsal few days back. No place is safe.

Economy & Nation
India needs digital payment laws to tackle e-frauds: CMAI
IANS
28 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
As digital payments go up post-demonetisation, the country needs separate digital payment laws and digital payment courts should be established across India along with an appropriate legal framework, the CMAI Association of India (CMAI) said on Wednesday.
 
"All cases of money lost in digital payments may not fall in the category of cyber thefts or breaches. With proliferation of digital payments across India in big and small towns, there may be widespread cases of small amounts here and there throughout the country. There is also need for legal framework for data storage and data protection," said NK Goyal, President CMAI, during an event.
 
The telecom industry body also urged the government to promote domestic manufacturing of Point of Sale (PoS) machines and its software development under the "Make in India" initiative.
 
Digital payments have gone up 300 per cent since demonetisation, creating a need to add 20 lakh more PoS machines to the existing 15 lakh machines.
 
"When millions of people are joining digital payments movement daily, safety of data remains paramount which can be ensured only by pushing indigenous manufacturing of PoS machines. We cannot depend on foreign manufacturers if we want to make our economy cashless and all digital economy should also add to Make in India," Goyal explained.
 
"Majority of PoS machines are currently imported primarily from the US, Europe and China and, therefore, data security remains a big challenge," Goyal added. 
 
CMAI also suggested mandatory cyber audit by Reserve Bank of India or Cyber Command Group at regular intervals.
 
The telecom industry body called for an appropriate and robust mechanism to report losses and recovery of money lost, theft or frauds in digital payments and requested for an institutionalised policy for redressal of complaints of citizens with regard to digital payments.
 
According to the CMAI, an immediate action plan for the projected five lakh cyber experts was needed as per the cyber policy.
 
Economy & Nation
Ordinance to make possession of scrapped notes criminal offence
IANS
28 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
An ordinance was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday to term as illegal the possession of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes beyond March 31, 2017, and hold as criminal offence people contravening its provisions.
 
The ordinance, approved by the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also seeks to extinguish the liability of the government towards bearers of such notes. People can deposit old notes in banks up to December 30 and with the Reserve Bank of India up to March 31 next year.
 
Official sources said the ordinance -- called "The Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance" -- will be sent to President Pranab Mukherjee, currently in Hyderabad, for approval before notification.
 
