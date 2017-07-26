BUY
17 more bodies recovered, Gujarat flood deaths rise to 111
IANS
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
With the recovery of 17 more bodies on Wednesday, the deaths in the Gujarat floods since June 1 rose to 111 even as relief and rescue operations were in full swing following a break in the rain fury.
 
Gujarat Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told reporters here that 58 persons were swept away by floodwaters, 33 fatally struck by lightening, 14 killed in wall collapses, and six electrocuted.
 
Bodies of 17 members of a family swept away in swirling waters of Banas river were found on Wednesday in Khariya village near Palanpur in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district, Chudasama said.
 
Over 53,000 people have been evacuated since July 21, including 34,043 from worst-affected Banaskantha and Patan districts in north Gujarat, the Minister said.
 
"We are in the process of distributing over six lakh food packets to the affected." 
 
With a break in rains, 8,518 persons were able to return home.
 
Three Army columns, 18 National Disaster Response Force teams and 11 of SDRF, along with local administration and fire brigade, had rescued 1,930 persons since July 21. 
 
As many as 778 villages in Banaskantha and Patan districts continued to be without electricity. 
 
"We will try to restore electricity to these villages at the earliest, like we did in Chotila, Morbi, and Tankara in Saurashtra," the Minister said. 
 
As many as 400 villages in Saurashtra went without power because of heavy rains last week.
 
Five National Highways, 153 State Highways and 674 Panchayat roads remained closed for vehicular traffic due to floods, hampering relief and rescue operations.
 
The state recorded 555.2mm rainfall, or 68.52 per cent of the average seasonal precipitation. This was 66 per cent till Tuesday evening. Sabarkantha in north Gujarat recorded the maximum 219mm, followed by Banaskantha with 150mm.
 
As many as 31 of the 203 dams in Gujarat were filled to the brim, with 41 others holding more than 70 per cent and 131 less than 70 per cent of their capacities.
 
Chudasama said central relief of Rs 500 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an aerial visit to flood-affected north Gujarat was only interim assistance and more could come later.
 
"The Centre has assured of more financial aid once the survey of loss to life and property is carried out. The central agencies are also expected to arrive soon to help us with the survey," he added.
 

Public Interest
Right to privacy not absolute in a developing economy like India: Government
Moneylife Digital Team
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Union Government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the right to privacy was a fundamental right but not all its facets will be covered under it.
 
Attorney General KK Venugopal told a nine-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, "There is a fundamental right to privacy, but it is a wholly qualified right since the right to privacy consists of various aspects and is a sub-species of the right to liberty. Every aspect of it will not qualify as a fundamental right".
 
In an important development, several State governments decided to join the issue on the side of the petitioners and argued that there does exist a fundamental right to privacy in India.
 
The nine-Judge constitutional bench on Wednesday resumed hearings to settle the question on whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. This bench, in the words of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, "...will decide the issue once and for all for conceptual clarity for the nation." 
 
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal began the day's proceedings representing the States of Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. He took the position that privacy was indeed a fundamental right, but argued that it was not absolute, and the court would have to strike a balance between rights and restrictions. His elaboration that the contours of privacy would have to considered afresh was cut short by Chief Justice Khehar reiterating that the concern at present was only whether privacy was a fundamental right. Responding to Justice Jasti Chelameswar's question on the location of a potential fundamental right to privacy, Mr Sibal suggested Article 21 but also maintained that it is an inalienable natural right that inheres in all human beings.
 
The counsel for the state of Himachal Pradesh, JS Atri, then made a brief submission supporting privacy as a fundamental right and being part of personal liberty flowing from the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.
 
Attorney General Venugopal's primary prayer was that privacy is not a fundamental right, that it is too vague to qualify as a fundamental right. He argued that there can be no independent right called right to privacy, and that privacy is only a sociological notion, not a legal concept. If privacy were declared a fundamental right, then it can be a qualified right. He asked judges to state that only some aspects of privacy are fundamental, not all, and it is a limited fundamental right that can be taken away in legitimate state interest.
 
The Attorney General also said that in developing countries something as amorphous as privacy could not be a fundamental right, that other fundamental rights such as food, clothing and shelter override the right to privacy.
 
Last week, a large number of lawyers with an illustrious record argued for privacy as a fundamental right. This included Soli Sorabjee, Anand Grover, Arvind Datar, Meenakshi Arora, S Poovayya. Senior advocate Shyam Divan who argued in the PAN-Aadhaar case that Aadhaar was like an "electronic leash" on the people also appeared for the petitioners.
 
The government's contention -- riding on the back of the Kharak Singh judgement -- which had raised the question on privacy as a fundamental right in the first place did not seem to convince the bench. There have been 40 judgements since then reiterating the right to privacy.
 
In fact, the government has itself, in its earlier submissions in the Aadhaar matter, not contested privacy as a fundamental right. In fact, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said so on the floor of the House. Further, in the WhatsApp case, the government has this week argued for the right to privacy!
 
The government will continue its submissions on Thursday.

Public Interest
Google adds SOS Alerts to search results, maps
IANS
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
To help its users gather information about unfolding natural, man-made or humanitarian disasters, Google has added SOS Alerts to its search results and maps tools.
 
According to a Google post on Tuesday, people can get access to critical information and resources from local authorities and first responders, and will be shown news articles, emergency telephone numbers and other useful information in a single place.
 
"During a crisis, people need real-time information. Whether they're experiencing an issue on the ground or trying to understand the situation from afar, we want our products to give people quick access to important information -- such as what is going on and where it is happening -- to help them stay safe and informed," Google said.
 
When SOS Alert is activated, Google maps tool suggests which areas should be avoided, the roads that have been closed and places where people can seek refuge in.
 
According to a report in the BBC, data gathered from the firm's crowdsourced Waze mapping platform also makes it possible to see where traffic jams, accidents and other problems have been reported by the public.
 
"The level of detail shown within the search tool depends on whether the person carrying out the query is close to the incident. If nearby, they are presented with links to official alerts, tweets from first responders and useful short phrases in the local language," the report said.
 
Google has collaborated with several government bodies, the Red Cross and other organisations to help provide SOS Alerts in 12 countries, including the US, Japan, Philippines, Australia and Canada.
 
Google's Public Alerts complement SOS Alerts by helping the local and public authorities communicate emergency messages specifically related to official weather, public safety and earthquake alerts.
 
According to reports, Google has set up a team to decide which events warranted an SOS Alert, but it is yet to be known how many people have been entrusted the job.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

