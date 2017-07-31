BUY
1,500 kg heroin seized off Gujarat coast
IANS
31 July 2017
In one of the largest single haul of narcotics, over 1,500 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 3,500 crore in the international market, was seized from a ship off the Gujarat coast, the Coast Guard said on Sunday.
 
The crew members of the merchant vessel have been arrested and are being interrogated, said Coast Guard officials. The ship has been seized.
 
Based on intelligence, the vessel was intercepted by Coast Guard ships Samudra Pavak and Ankit around noon on Saturday. The heroin was concealed in a horizontal pipe on the top deck, an official statement said.
 
"This is the largest single haul of narcotics substances till date," the statement said.
 
"The search operation for the suspect vessel at sea was commenced by the ships and aircraft of the Coast Guard on July 27," it said, adding a vast area of the sea was kept under continuous surveillance.
 
"The movements of all ships in the area including the suspect vessel were minutely observed throughout till its apprehension along with eight crew members by Indian Coast Guard ships on July 29," it said.
 
The ship was brought to Gujarat's Porbandar port on Sunday morning for further investigation.
 
A joint investigation by the Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau, police, Customs, Navy and other agencies was on, the officials said.
 
Economy & Nation
12 National Highways to double up as emergency landing airstrips
Rupesh Dutta (IANS)
31 July 2017
The Indian Air force (IAF) has cleared 12 National Highways (NHs) as emergency landing airstrips that will enable rescue operation teams to reach affected areas easily, an official responsible for executing the project said.
 
Although there was initially a proposal to develop a total of 21 NHs into airstrips, for now 12 highways have been cleared, with three of those connecting Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh -- all Maoist-affected areas, which also witness vagaries of nature like floods and cyclones almost every year.
 
"The IAF has given clearance to 12 NHs to be developed into emergency landing airstrips out of the total 21. However, on the remaining NHs, discussions and testing are on and soon they too are likely to be cleared by the IAF," a senior government official, requesting anonymity, told IANS.
 
Despite repeated attempts, the IAF had no comment to offer on the project and on related issues like the facilities to be put in place if the highways are to be used in times of emergencies.
 
To start with, the thickness of tar will be increased and highways will be made strong enough for aircraft to land.
 
"The highways will be open for public during normal times, but in case there is an emergency, then normal traffic will be blocked and the stretch will be used for aircraft landing. Also, alternate ways will be created for the normal traffic flow during emergencies," said the official.
 
According to the Ministry of Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been chosen as the executing agency.
 
"In all, 17 highways were assigned to the NHAI, but after a joint survey, we found that airstrips can be developed only on 12 of the NHs. The BoQ (bill of quantities) has been prepared and we are waiting for approval from the competent authority on when to start," NHAI Chairman Deepak Kumar told IANS.
 
Asked specifically how long it would take for the work to commence, Kumar, who was appointed recently to head the national road construction agency, said: "The work is expected to start in the next three-four months."
 
One major reason behind the initiative is to strategically operate in places prone to natural calamities and where relief work cannot be carried out without the help of choppers or aircraft.
 
Among the 12 NHs cleared for being developed into airstrips are: Jamshedpur-Balasore highway and Chattarpur-Digha highway -- both touching Odisha --, the Kishanganj-Islampur highway in Bihar, Delhi-Moradabad highway in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, Bijbehara-Chinar Bagh highway in Jammu and Kashmir, Rampur-Kathgodam highway in Uttarakhand, Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Uttar Pradesh, Dwarka-Maliya highway in Gujarat, Kharagpur-Keonjhar highway in West Bengal and Mohanbari-Tinsukia highway in Assam.
 
Others include Vijaywada-Rajahmundry highway in Andhra Pradesh, Chennai-Puducherry highway in Tamil Nadu and Phalodi-Jaisalmer highway in Rajasthan.
 
Elaborating on the planning of the entire project, the official said that the selection of highways had been done in a way that the entire country could be covered during natural calamities.
 
"The highways chosen in Odisha are connected to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Planning is such that within short duration, aircraft will be ready to land and the soldiers can be deployed to help during a natural calamity," said the official, adding that such initiatives were in existence and had been tried during World War II.
 
In 2016, Minister of Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari had announced the project and the formation of a committee to come up with specifications for highway stretches that can double up as airstrips.
 
The committee will look into details like feasibility of the stretches, their length and breadth, among other issues.
 
Economy & Nation
Sahara to move court against IRDAI's decision on life insurance business
IANS
31 July 2017
The Sahara group on Sunday said it would approach the court against insurance regulator's order of transferring life insurance policies of Sahara India Life Insurance Company Ltd to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
 
In a statement, the group said: "Sahara will pursue its remedy, against such approach of IRDAI, in the court of law."
 
"IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) appointed administrator for the reason best known to them and the said administrator secretly submitted a report to the IRDAI for transferring the business of Sahara Life to any other entity.
 
"Even any copy of the administrator's report was neither provided to Sahara Life, nor was it granted any opportunity of hearing on such report or before passing the order of transfer of business to any third entity. The company has never acted in any manner prejudicial to the interest of the policy holders," the statement said.
 
Referring to IRDAI's charge of Rs 78 crore being siphoned out of Sahara India Life, the statement said: "In fact this amount was kept as security deposit to one entity - Sahara India - who has provided furnished, computerised office accommodation in around 150 places."
 
According to the Sahara group, this arrangement is very beneficial for Sahara India Life while IRDAI concluded in such unwise manner.
 
"This security deposit amount is absolutely repayable to Sahara Life," the statement said.
 
The group said Sahara India Life has been doing business since 2004 and since last seven years running continuously in profit and has been in absolute and strict compliance of all regulatory norms/directions issued by IRDAI.
 
The statement said the life insurer's asset is more than its liability and there was not a single complaint of non-payment by any policy holder.
 
