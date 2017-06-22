BUY
12 Thane police men injured as farmers' protest turns violent
IANS
22 June 2017
Thane (Maharashtra), At least 12 policemen and four protesters were injured and a police van set blaze when farmers' opposition to the take-over of land for a new airport turned violent in Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said.
 
Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told the media that at least 12 policemen were injured in stone-pelting by the protesters at Nevali village near Kalyan here.
 
When the police retaliated with pellet guns, at least four protesters sustained injuries. All the injured have been rushed to hospitals nearby.
 
Singh added that the police would book the protesters on various charges, including attempt to murder for the attacks on policemen and damage to public properties.
 
He said additional forces have been rushed to the scene of the rioting and the situation "is under control".
 
Than's Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, who rushed to the spot, said that the farmers' opposition to acquisition of an old British-era airstrip and land surrounding it has been pending since long.
 
"We shall initiate discussions with the Defence Ministry to resolve the issue at the earliest," he told the media.
 
The farmers were opposing the acquisition of the abandoned airstrip for constructing a new airport at Nevali, around 40 km north-east of Mumbai.
 
Several hundreds of farmers blocked traffic on the Ambednath-Dombivali Road and Kalyan-Haji Malang Road on Thursday morning, burnt tyres on the roads, pelted stones and even torched a police van.
 
Additional forces were rushed from neighbouring towns and the situation was finally brought under control within a few hours.
 
Meanwhile, a Defence spokesperson said that the land in question was owned by the Ministry of Defence -- Indian Navy, which was certified by Maharashtra government's land records.
 
"The Indian Navy is constructing a peripheral boundary wall to protect and safeguard the defence land from further encroachments," the spokesperson said.
 
He added that the state government was fully aware of the issue and providing police support for this.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Former Wimbledon champion Becker declared bankrupt
IANS
22 June 2017
London, Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt by a London bankruptcy court.
 
The BBC reported that the 49-year-old owed a firm of private bankers a large sum and the court registrar said there was not enough credible evidence that he could pay, reports Xinhua news agency.
 
Becker's lawyers asked for a final chance to pay with the funds from remortgaging a property in Majorca but Registrar Miss Christine Derrett said it was "with regret" that she came to the conclusion that he could not pay.
 
Becker, who the Wimbledon Championships three times, works as a coach and TV pundit for the BBC and other media. He did not attend the hearing in London.
 
The bankruptcy application was made by Arbuthnot Latham in connection with a debt owed to them for nearly two years.
 
In a statement, Becker said he was "surprised and disappointed" that Arbuthnot Latham had chosen to bring the proceedings against him.
 
"This order relates to one disputed loan which I was due to repay in full in one month's time," he said.
 
"It is disappointing that my request for today's hearing to be postponed until this time was refused. My earnings are well publicised and it is clear that I have the means to repay this debt.
 
"The value of the asset in question far exceeds the debt owed to Arbuthnot Latham."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Gurudutt Mundkur

4 hours ago

Anyone living way beyond one's means will suffer the same fate.

Economy & Nation
GST impact: Customers benefit as retailers get busy clearing stocks
Porisma P Gogoi (IANS)
22 June 2017
With less than 10 days to go for the biggest indirect tax reform to take effect, retailers are rushing to clear their stocks by offering huge discounts ranging from around 30 per cent to 60 per cent.
 
Retailers said the "clearance sale" was being undertaken to liquidate their old stocks since they were unlikely to get input credit on the products once the new Goods and Services (GST) regime kicks in. Also, GST rates, compared to the existing VAT, would be higher.
 
"Instead of paying that extra amount to the government, which is a loss, we have put up a sale to liquidate these stocks," Ashish Gupta, Managing Partner at Vijay Sales, told IANS.
 
Vijay Sales is an electronics goods retailer with many stores in the national capital.
 
"We are looking at July to be a lean month now. The migration to GST will be happening and because of the price increase, there will be a setback for at least some time to come," he added.
 
Players in the field of apparels are also following the same path.
 
"There are going to be different tax brackets. For apparels, it is five per cent for products below Rs 999 and 12 per cent above that range. We are working towards adjusting to the GST. It will be a teasing stage initially," said Farida Mahabat, Marketing Head of fashion retail store Splash India.
 
The GST Council has levied tax on textiles, such as yarn and fabric cotton at the lower slab of 5 per cent, apparels up to Rs 1,000 per piece at 5 per cent while costlier readymade garments would attract 12 per cent rate.
 
"It will take around a month for everybody to actually understand how the GST system is going to work. Once things settle, we will get an idea of the price increase," she added.
 
According to Harkirat Singh, Managing Director of Woodland: "The percentage in our category has come as 18 per cent, since our shoes are normally in the price range of Rs 2,000 and above. If we compare 18 per cent to the taxation before, that is VAT (value added tax) -- which averages at about 12 per cent all over the country -- the GST rate would be higher."
 
Woodland is offering discounts up to 40 per cent. "But since the GST has other parts as well, where you get input credits, the difference won't be too much. It might increase by approximately one per cent or so, which will be absorbed by the company," Singh said.
 
The GST tax rate on footwear costing more than Rs 500 has been fixed by the council at 18 per cent. At present, footwear less than Rs 500 is taxed at 9.5 per cent.
 
Gupta added: "The prices of goods will increase because, first, the brands will increase their prices. Secondly, the discounts offered now will not be given at that time. So obviously, there is a huge rush of customers right now."
 
Singh, however, said there won't be too much of a difference. "The prices are not really going to change. It's only the customer's perception that the prices will go up later," Singh asserted.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

